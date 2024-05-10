Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.12. 635,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,647. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

