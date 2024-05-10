Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 32,818 put options on the company. This is an increase of 301% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,177 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

NXE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,988,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,553. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that NexGen Energy will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

