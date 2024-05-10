IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,802,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,333 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 2.8% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of IQVIA worth $417,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.88 on Friday, reaching $234.08. 1,261,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,655. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day moving average of $225.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

