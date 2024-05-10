iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,505 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,213. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $59.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

