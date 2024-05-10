iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,489,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,142 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,291,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after buying an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,256,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 120,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 907,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after buying an additional 108,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 766,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

