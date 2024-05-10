James H. Dahl Purchases 3,200 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AMREP Trading Up 2.3 %

AMREP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 16,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.04. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

About AMREP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMREP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in AMREP by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 96,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,184 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.