James H. Dahl Purchases 3,200 Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,104.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 384,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AMREP stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 16,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $111.11 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.04. AMREP Co. has a one year low of $13.46 and a one year high of $24.36.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
