Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.36

Shares of Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.36 and last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 23362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

