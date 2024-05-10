Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KSPI. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a positive rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.20. 102,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,933. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 1-year low of $85.02 and a 1-year high of $136.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.9154 dividend. This is an increase from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth approximately $19,063,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth approximately $147,577,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

