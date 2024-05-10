Kansai Paint (OTCMKTS:KSANF) Trading Down 11.7%

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSANF – Get Free Report) fell 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.21. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30.

Kansai Paint Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells paints and coatings in Japan, India, Asia, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers decorative coatings for protecting exterior and interior of buildings; protective coatings; automotive refinish coatings; automotive coatings; and industrial coatings that are used in construction machinery, industrial vehicles, steel furniture, external building materials, electronics, and internal coatings and external designs of beverage cans.

