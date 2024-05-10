Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.36

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 3827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.15). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.