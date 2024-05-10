Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Upgraded to Buy at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has C$13.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$11.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.71.

K stock traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$10.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,228. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.82. The stock has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.91 and a 12-month high of C$10.50.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6624123 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. In related news, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 62,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.70, for a total value of C$418,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20.10. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.39, for a total value of C$311,709.00. Insiders sold a total of 173,621 shares of company stock worth $1,205,582 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

