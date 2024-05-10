Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

KTOS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,375. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -328.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $73,045.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 223,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,743.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,538 shares of company stock worth $773,419. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Articles

