L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,374,000 after acquiring an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,198,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $272,792.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.59. 623,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average of $203.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

