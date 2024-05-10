Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 726 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 841,822 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,113,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,520,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,389,000 after buying an additional 51,732 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.02. 777,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,899. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

