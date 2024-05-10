Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Raymond James

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Price Performance

LNR stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.87. The company had a trading volume of 167,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,931. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.59. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$78.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Linamar’s payout ratio is 12.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linamar

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.18, for a total transaction of C$139,881.96. 35.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

