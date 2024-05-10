Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Linamar from C$91.50 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linamar presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$88.60.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of LNR stock traded up C$0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$70.87. The company had a trading volume of 167,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,931. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.59. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$56.78 and a 52-week high of C$78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.23. Linamar had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of C$2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Linamar will post 10.0864553 earnings per share for the current year.

Linamar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Linamar’s payout ratio is currently 12.24%.

Insider Transactions at Linamar

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Willard Russell purchased 586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$69.93 per share, with a total value of C$40,978.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,978.98. Corporate insiders own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Further Reading

