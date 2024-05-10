Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOMA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 935,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $897.11 million, a P/E ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $7.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOMA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

