Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 67,582 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,153,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBPH. Wedbush raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,724,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 937,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

