Loudon Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,797,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

