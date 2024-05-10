Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.00. 8,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,763. The stock has a market cap of $57.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $499,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 288.7% in the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 41,752 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

