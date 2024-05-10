Mark R. Witkowski Sells 50,000 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $2,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNM traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $60.00. 1,011,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.33. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. Core & Main’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

