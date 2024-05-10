MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
MarketAxess Trading Down 0.2 %
MKTX stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.46. 111,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,742. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $198.01 and a 52-week high of $303.85. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.86 and its 200-day moving average is $234.52.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.21%.
Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess
In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,508,555.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.
