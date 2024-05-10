Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 2,355,847 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 13,447,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,573.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,127 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after buying an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,043,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,257,000 after buying an additional 2,142,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

