MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Major Shareholder Acquires $457,774.24 in Stock

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 22,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $457,774.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,517,736 shares in the company, valued at $51,261,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 8th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 47,500 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.13 per share, for a total transaction of $908,675.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,039 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $555,672.26.

On Thursday, April 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 107,083 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,397.23.

On Friday, April 12th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 60,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,310,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 11,308 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $244,592.04.

On Monday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 118,620 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.84 per share, with a total value of $2,590,660.80.

On Thursday, March 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,167 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $500,740.24.

Shares of MCFT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.50. 182,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,179. The stock has a market cap of $349.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $31.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $99.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 29.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,420 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 97,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 258,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 212,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

