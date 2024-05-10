Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Announces Earnings Results

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. Match Group’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.08. 448,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,719. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

