McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The business had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. McKesson updated its FY25 guidance to $31.25-$32.05 EPS.

McKesson Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $555.12 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $373.28 and a fifty-two week high of $566.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

