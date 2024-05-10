Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.1%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $82.59 and last traded at $82.71. 935,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,096,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.91.

The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 317.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

