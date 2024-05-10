Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 15th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.4 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF remained flat at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.