Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 15th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.4 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF remained flat at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Get Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.