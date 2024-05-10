Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a drop of 66.2% from the April 15th total of 592,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.4 days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
MHSDF remained flat at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.13.
About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.
