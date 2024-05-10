Megaworld (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) Shares Up 2.7%

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) was up 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 5,681 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 2,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Megaworld Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Megaworld Company Profile

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

