Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Announces Earnings Results

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Metallus had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Metallus Trading Up 9.2 %

MTUS traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 554,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,358. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32. Metallus has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at Metallus

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $210,910.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,783.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of Metallus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $210,910.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,783.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicholas A. Yacobozzi sold 17,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $346,347.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $820,842.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,099 shares of company stock worth $2,623,645. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

