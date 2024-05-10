Mizuho Increases Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $23.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of CPNG stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 11,119,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,388,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.31. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,910.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Coupang by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

