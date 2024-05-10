Mizuho Lowers Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.32% from the stock’s previous close.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of SHLS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,237,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,825,000 after acquiring an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after buying an additional 1,402,419 shares during the last quarter.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

