Mizuho Trims Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Target Price to $47.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $62.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RPD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.01. Rapid7 has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $3,522,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 68,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

