Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Trading Up 0.5%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.76 and last traded at $70.53. 887,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,796,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.09. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.4% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.