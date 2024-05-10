MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.89 EPS

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.32 million. MoneyLion had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of MoneyLion stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $862.11 million, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.29. MoneyLion has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $87.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,637,217.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,729.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MoneyLion news, CFO Richard Correia sold 87,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $5,735,123.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,108,511.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timmie Hong sold 25,157 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,217.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,729.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,111 shares of company stock worth $9,789,064. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised MoneyLion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

