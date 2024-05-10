Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,771 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $8.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,310.49. The stock had a trading volume of 212,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,479. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $768.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,330.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,222.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,087.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.