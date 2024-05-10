Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 622,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $183,513,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.47. 2,138,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,377,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.75 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total value of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock valued at $80,670,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

