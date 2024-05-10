Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,141 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 4,172,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,653,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

