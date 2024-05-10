Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $247.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,770. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $190.71 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.