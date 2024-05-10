Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $236.20. 1,651,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,139. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.76. The company has a market cap of $135.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.67.

About Lowe's Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

