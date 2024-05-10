Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of EW stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.42. 3,421,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,712. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $60.57 and a 52 week high of $96.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.27.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian acquired 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,550 shares of company stock valued at $20,384,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

