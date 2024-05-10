Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Oshkosh by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $1,117,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.23. The company had a trading volume of 311,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.45.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

