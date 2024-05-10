Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 19 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total value of $10,535,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,141,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,391,813 in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.1 %

ORLY traded down $11.39 on Friday, hitting $1,019.33. 282,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,089.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,021.45. The firm has a market cap of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,220.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

