Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,170 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.01. 2,995,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,242. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $94.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

