Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $490,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Vertiv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $24,486,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 82.0% in the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 174,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 78,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 791.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 92,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 in the last three months. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,687,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $100.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

