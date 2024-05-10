Mount Lucas Management LP Invests $740,000 in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,437,000.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,249. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

