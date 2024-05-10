Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases 1,225 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $226,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after purchasing an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Snowflake by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,481,000 after purchasing an additional 623,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,321.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 508,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after buying an additional 506,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,001. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.40 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,571,598.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 725,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,765,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 354,954 shares in the company, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,906,900 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

