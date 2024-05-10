Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,689 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Mount Lucas Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 180,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,961,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWP stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 153,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.19. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $32.71.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

