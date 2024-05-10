Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 1,783 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mount Lucas Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.37. 5,788,980 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

