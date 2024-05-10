Mount Lucas Management LP Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $798.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.04.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HUBS traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $598.25. 1,034,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,255. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $568.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock valued at $13,421,401. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

